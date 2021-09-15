Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 6,965.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DRKOF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Martello Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.