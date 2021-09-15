Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marvell Technology and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 4 22 0 2.85 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus price target of $67.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.74% 6.40% 4.99% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 17.28 -$277.30 million $0.58 107.41 MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.36 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,616.50

MaxLinear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.