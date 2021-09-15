Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 200 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

