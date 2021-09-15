Matthew Ohayer Buys 5,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

VITL opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

