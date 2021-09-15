Matthew Ohayer Buys 5,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.
VITL opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.