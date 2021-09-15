MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2,192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.