MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

