MCF Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 413.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

