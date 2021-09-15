MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.