MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $562.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.01 and its 200 day moving average is $494.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.