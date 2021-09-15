Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,492 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centogene were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

