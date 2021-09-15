Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,649 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 371,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

