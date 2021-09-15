Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $235,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

