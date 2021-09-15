Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.