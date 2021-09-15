Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.