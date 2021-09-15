Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

