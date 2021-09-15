Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

