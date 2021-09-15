Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,953.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

