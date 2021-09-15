Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.