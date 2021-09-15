Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

