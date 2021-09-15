Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

