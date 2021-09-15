Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,207 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

