MenaPay Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $478.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

