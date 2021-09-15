Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,684 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.