Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $18.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.