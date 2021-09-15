Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

