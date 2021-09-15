Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

