Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNUG opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

