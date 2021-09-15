MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $799,602.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $799,602.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00124662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00177026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.71 or 0.07177191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99407350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.56 or 0.00860592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002815 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,957,252,654 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,042,365 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.