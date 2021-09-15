MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,853,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 146,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16,583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 578,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 574,769 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 122,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

