MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 96.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.1% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $12,313,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

