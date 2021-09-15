Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.79. 21,561,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,950,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.36. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

