Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

