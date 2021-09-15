Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
