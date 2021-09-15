Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,976 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,800,000 after purchasing an additional 266,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

