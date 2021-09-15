Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

