Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

