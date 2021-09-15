Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

