Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 170 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.38. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

