Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,199,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,275,000.

HYD opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

