Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MSVB stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.31. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

