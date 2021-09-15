Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $334,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,995. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.