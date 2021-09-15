Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MILC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

