Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MILC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
