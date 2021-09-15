MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Cut to $8.50

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

