Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $17,266.22

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $17,266.22 and approximately $94.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

