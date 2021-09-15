Mirror Protocol Price Hits $3.77 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00007832 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $293.36 million and $52.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.76 or 0.07141132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.96 or 0.99131946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00864280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.