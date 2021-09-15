Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.36 or 0.00324718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.65 million and $70,540.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.33 or 0.99648202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.07 or 0.07260759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00868861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 173,752 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

