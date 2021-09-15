Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $305.50 or 0.00647499 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $138,310.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 93,800 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

