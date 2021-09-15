Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Buys 2,701 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,454. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

