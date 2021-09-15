Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $911,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 927,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,292 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 626,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

