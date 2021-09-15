Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 527 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.