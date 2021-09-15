Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 814.7% in August

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 814.7% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.67.

MITEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

